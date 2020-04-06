A return to 'Pre-coronavirus,' says Fauci, 'might not ever happen'

"Over a period of time we will get a good vaccine," says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force: “If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen.”

Fauci, who is Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that America will get back eventually to a “functioning” society without the extreme limitations of social distancing we are experiencing in April, 2020.

“I believe that with the therapies that will be coming on line, and the fact I feel confident... we will get a good vaccine, we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”

“If back to normal means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we have a situation when you can completely protect the population.”

Big. Dr. Fauci: "If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen." He adds we will get back eventually to a "functioning" society without the severe social distancing we have right now. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 6, 2020

Dr. Fauci: "If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2020

Short version of Fauci's answer to question about getting back to normal at briefing: "Right now we are in a very intense mitigation. When we get back to normal, we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society." — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) April 6, 2020

At the WH briefing Dr. Fauci said he had "good conversations" with @IAGovernor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska @GovRicketts. "Just because they don’t have a very strict stay at home order, they have a lot of things in place that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing.” — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 6, 2020

.@jonkarl: Will we get back to normal in this country before there's a vaccine? FAUCI: If back to normal means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don't think that's going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population pic.twitter.com/HHbYZFMlZG — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 6, 2020

Fauci says some of the few GOP governors who haven’t issued ‘strict’ stay-at-home orders have, in fact, imposed major restrictions that “functionally” serve as SAH orders. Praises govs of NE and IA. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2020

Fauci: if you're talking pre-corona, that may not happen. But therapeutics will help open up economy again. — Anjalee Khemlani (@AnjKhem) April 6, 2020



PHOTO: WHITE HOUSE