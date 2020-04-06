/ Xeni Jardin / 3:26 pm Mon Apr 6, 2020

A return to 'Pre-coronavirus,' says Fauci, 'might not ever happen'

"Over a period of time we will get a good vaccine," says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force: “If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen.”

Fauci, who is Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that America will get back eventually to a “functioning” society without the extreme limitations of social distancing we are experiencing in April, 2020.

“I believe that with the therapies that will be coming on line, and the fact I feel confident... we will get a good vaccine, we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”

“If back to normal means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we have a situation when you can completely protect the population.”


PHOTO: WHITE HOUSE

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, addresses his remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Monday, March 16, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)