/ Rob Beschizza / 12:55 pm Mon Apr 6, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care this afternoon after his condition deteriorated Monday. Johnson, who announced he was infected with the coronavirus 10 days ago, continued working in isolation until Sunday, when he was taken to hospital after symptoms failed to abate.

It is understood Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit just short of an hour and a half ago.

The decision was made by his medical team after his condition worsened over the course of Monday. The prime minister is understood to be conscious and to have been moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Johnson's designated successor, is chairing government meetings until the Prime Minister recovers or dies.