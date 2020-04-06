UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care this afternoon after his condition deteriorated Monday. Johnson, who announced he was infected with the coronavirus 10 days ago, continued working in isolation until Sunday, when he was taken to hospital after symptoms failed to abate.
It is understood Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit just short of an hour and a half ago.
The decision was made by his medical team after his condition worsened over the course of Monday. The prime minister is understood to be conscious and to have been moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Johnson's designated successor, is chairing government meetings until the Prime Minister recovers or dies.
Coronavirus outbreak fears are not sufficient reason for the governor of Wisconsin to postpone the state’s Tuesday primary election, a state supreme court ruled late Monday.
“Over a period of time we will get a good vaccine,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci
Yesterday's outing inspired me to make a more fashion-forward mask, with distance warnings and an equalizer effect responding to the sound of my voice. Also a goofy mouth graphic because why not? pic.twitter.com/URDfQhbovO — Chelsea Klukas (@chelscore) April 6, 2020 Chelsea Klukas is a product design manager at Oculus and she made this cool facemask […]
The workers aren’t inside their physical business space anymore. So why should business technology still be under that roof either? In fact, more and more businesses have been making this migration for a while now, moving all their digital infrastructure to the world’s two largest cloud services platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure. […]
Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […]
Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […]