UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care this afternoon after his condition deteriorated Monday. Johnson, who announced he was infected with the coronavirus 10 days ago, continued working in isolation until Sunday, when he was taken to hospital after symptoms failed to abate.

It is understood Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit just short of an hour and a half ago. The decision was made by his medical team after his condition worsened over the course of Monday. The prime minister is understood to be conscious and to have been moved as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Johnson's designated successor, is chairing government meetings until the Prime Minister recovers or dies.

Terrible, terrible news. Know NHS will be doing everything possible, sending every best wishes to his family and ⁦@carriesymonds⁩ at this awful time https://t.co/PChkqDKBq4 — Liz Kendall (@leicesterliz) April 6, 2020

Praying for the Prime Minister’s swift recovery tonight. @GSTTNHS has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) April 6, 2020

Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/9Eh4ktiqTw — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 6, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/c7i7GgFUq7 — Robert Buckland #StayHomeSaveLives (@RobertBuckland) April 6, 2020

Awful news. Thoughts with family & hoping for his full recovery. I know he’ll be getting the very best care @GSTTnhs. https://t.co/whkPcSInhH — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) April 6, 2020