Kill part of an hour with this climb-around-a-table challenge

If you've had your fill of board games, puzzles, crafting, and Master classes and have extra minutes to kill before another stay-at-home day is over, here's a challenge: climb around a table - not around its edges, but under and back over from one side to the other. Yes, some of us are bored enough to try it, while others are even boreder enough just to sit and watch someone else do it on YouTube.

