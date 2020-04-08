Sad news: red light camera revenue down due to coronavirus

One company that operates red-light cameras, posted at intersections to generate automatic traffic tickets, reports that revenue is down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shares of Redflex, which trade in Australia, are down 46% since the beginning of the year.
On a call with investors Monday, Redflex CEO Mark Talbot warned that further travel restrictions could delay new installations and therefore impact revenues.
Fascinating that a business that's as close to a license to print money as it gets is wrecked after a few weeks of people not driving their cars. Everything is leveraged up to the eyeballs.
Red light cameras are now illegal in many places because the revenue-generation incentive inevitably leads to corruption, spurious fines, dangerous placements and unconstitutional searches.
A federal judge in New York on Tuesday denied a request that accused serial sexual abuser R. Kelly be released from jail, rejecting claims by his lawyers that he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
In Germany, a court sentenced a 31-year-old Tunisian man to 10 years in prison for planning a biological bomb attack with the deadly poison ricin, which is isolated from the seeds of the castor bean plant. He is said to have ordered the beans online. One can isolate a lethal amount of ricin from them, […]
Wikileaks said Monday that lawyers representing founder Julian Assange will apply for his release on bail because of the high risk in prison of contracting coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes, COVID-19.
