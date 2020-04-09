/ Xeni Jardin / 2:00 pm Thu Apr 9, 2020

How does your local hospital's access to COVID-19 resources like ICU beds and ventilators stack up with other U.S cities?

A new data project from the Washington Post allows you to see how the availability of intensive care beds and mechanical ventilators at your local hospital compares to that of other regions across the country.

Look up your zip code or that of your parents or grandparents:
How a surge of coronavirus patients could stretch hospital resources in your area