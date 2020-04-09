Wonderful vintage clip of mod girls dancing to Desmond Dekker's "Israelites"

This vintage clip of the great Desmond Dekker (1941-2006) performing "Israelites" to a live audience including delightfully dancing mods girls is one minute and 20 seconds of pure infectious joy.

