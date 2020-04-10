Nitter is a new front end to Twitter that enhances privacy

No COVID-19 shaming, please. Twitter announced Thursday it will ban tweets that “dehumanize” people because they have a disease, disability, or because of their age, which happens to correspond to a spike in the number of tweets about the fast-spreading global coronavirus outbreak.
