/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:52 am Fri Apr 10, 2020

Nitter is a new front end to Twitter that enhances privacy

Cory posted about Nitter "an alternative, free/open front-end to Twitter that ad- and tracker-blocks. That's very timely, as Twitter has just unilaterally obliterated all its users' privacy choices, announcing the change with a dialog box whose only button is 'OK.' What if it's not OK?"

Here's what Cory's Twitter feed looks like in Nitter.

Image: Pluralistic