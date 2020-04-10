Nitter is a new front end to Twitter that enhances privacy

Cory posted about Nitter "an alternative, free/open front-end to Twitter that ad- and tracker-blocks. That's very timely, as Twitter has just unilaterally obliterated all its users' privacy choices , announcing the change with a dialog box whose only button is 'OK.' What if it's not OK?"

