Federal prosecutors release rowing photos Lori Loughlin allegedly used to get daughters into USC

In light of current events, actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were probably hoping that federal prosecutors would forget about the upcoming criminal trial against them for allegedly cheating to give their progeny front-of-the-line passes to the prestigious University of Southern California. According to the FBI, Loughlin and Giannulli worked with confessed college admissions fraudster Rick Singer to make it appear as though the couple's daughters were excellent crew athletes, and therefore shoe-ins to the university. But last week it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic wasn't keeping prosecutors from pursuing the case when they released photos of the daughters on rowing equipment.
From People:
According to prosecutors in the court documents, Giannulli, 56, emailed college admissions scam ring leader, Rick Singer, his older daughter’s rowing photo on Sept. 7, 2016. Prosecutors state that Giannulli sent the image after Singer told the fashion mogul, “It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”
In response, according to prosecutors Giannulli said: “Fantastic. Will get all.”
After Isabella was accepted, Giannulli sent an email to his financial advisor, according to prosecutors, writing, “Good news my [older] daughter is in [U]SC bad [news] is I had to work the system.”
The following year on July 28, 2017, Olivia’s rowing photos were sent to Singer and prosecutors state in the court documents that Loughlin, 55, was cc’d on the email.
Neither girl participated in crew.
