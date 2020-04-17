Download and use these 3D printed models of every D&D monster

Wizards of the Coast have already launched their "Stay at Home, Play at Home" free gaming resource for the Dungeons & Dragons system. But while you're getting your campaign in order — and if you already have access to a 3D-printer — you can take your remote gaming to the next level with these free printable models created by artist Miguel Zavala.
From Polygon:
Miguel Zavala’s art project consists of more than 1,900 digital files, and he has nearly 3,000 paying subscribers supporting his work on Patreon. Polygon talked with Zavala about his work, and how (for the most part) he’s been able to avoid the ire of D&D’s publisher, Wizards of the Coast.
Zavala says he studied 3D modeling in college, but after a stint in the advertising industry he left it all behind. That’s until five years ago, when his wife inspired him to make a hobby of creating digital models for his own 3D printer. After getting a good response on Reddit, he started taking commissions for custom figures. Eventually that income became enough to pay the rent, he quit his day job to work at 3D modeling full time.
“I’ve made almost 2,000 models so far” Zavala said, “covering all of the D&D books all the way up to [Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes]. It’s just been a hell of a ride.”
Again, the models are free, but you can also join Zavala's Patreon and support him in his work, which is a good and right thing to do.
Miguel Zavala's 3D-printed models on Shapeways
Miguel Zavala on Patreon
An artist created 3D models of every D&D monster, and you can have them all for free [Charlie Hall / Polygon]
Image: Benny Mazur / Flickr (CC 2.0)
