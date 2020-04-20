/ Gareth Branwyn / 5:45 am Mon Apr 20, 2020

Building a giant, human-sized LEGO go-kart

In this video, the crazed maker Matt Denton (who someone in the comments refers to as the Colin Furze of giant 3D printed LEGO) 3D-prints a human-sized LEGO go-kart.

My latest 3D Printed project is this GIANT LEGO Go-Kart large enough for me to ride! Yes, I'm hoping this time that this version will be big enough for me to ride.. I also intend on making it electric!

[H/t Hack-a-Day]

Image: YouTube