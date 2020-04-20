Building a giant, human-sized LEGO go-kart

My latest 3D Printed project is this GIANT LEGO Go-Kart large enough for me to ride! Yes, I'm hoping this time that this version will be big enough for me to ride.. I also intend on making it electric!

In this video, the crazed maker Matt Denton (who someone in the comments refers to as the Colin Furze of giant 3D printed LEGO) 3D-prints a human-sized LEGO go-kart.

