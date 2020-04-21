/ Carla Sinclair / 9:40 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

How long does it take for worms to scarf down a Big Mac and fries?

The coronavirus shutdown offers us ample time to conduct the science experiments we never had the time for before. Such as this time-lapse video, which reveals approximately how long it takes for a shitload of mealworms to eat a McDonald's Big Mac and fries.