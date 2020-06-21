This Lincoln Project ad just keeps getting better

Powerful stuff.
Wait for it at the end. https://t.co/nDnhTFxDIN
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2020
Vice decided to test out Facebook's commitment to positively identifying the people and organizations behind political ads, so they applied for clearance to buy ads in the names of ever sitting US Senator, showing no proof, and Facebook granted permission in each case.
There are no crying children, no victims, no poor seniors or struggling patients. But this ad is one of the most brutal I’ve ever seen. Despite the manifest vileness of its target, Paul Gosar, it is restrained, measured, straightforward, and you should stick with it to the end.
“There’s information about political advertising—including the choices about how to target ads to you instead of someone else—that’s not in Facebook’s Ad Archive,” says ProPublica’s Jeremy Merrill. “It can only be exposed if you participate in this project with ProPublica, ABC and our other awesome partners.”
