This Lincoln Project ad just keeps getting better

Startlingly simple, brutal political ad There are no crying children, no victims, no poor seniors or struggling patients. But this ad is one of the most brutal I’ve ever seen. Despite the manifest vileness of its target, Paul Gosar, it is restrained, measured, straightforward, and you should stick with it to the end. READ THE REST

Find out who's manipulating you through Facebook political ads with ProPublica's free tool “There’s information about political advertising—including the choices about how to target ads to you instead of someone else—that’s not in Facebook’s Ad Archive,” says ProPublica’s Jeremy Merrill. “It can only be exposed if you participate in this project with ProPublica, ABC and our other awesome partners.” READ THE REST

Become your most productive self while working from home with these expert led classes How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […] READ THE REST

Here are 10 of the best free offers or giveaways we found this week If the price is right, you’ll consider any deal. But when the price is free…well, that’s right in your price range, isn’t it? That’s what we thought. So here are 10 of the best offers or giveaways going on right now. You can jump in on all of these, pick up some really cool stuff, […] READ THE REST