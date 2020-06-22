/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:46 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

Bye is the first email service to automatically respond with an insult, and then delete every email sent to you

Sixty-nine cents a month gets you a subscription to a bye.fyi email address. You will never see any email sent to the address, but anyone who sends you email gets an automated insult as a reply. "Enterprise features: Automatically CC a congressperson on every email. Send follow-ups by SMS and Voicemail to touch base."