No joke: Trump says again today that we're "way ahead" if we slow down testing

Since Trump's standout flub during his Tulsa rally debacle, in which he said, “When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down, please,'” his handlers have been trying to cover it up by saying he was "obviously kidding."

But today, when Trump was interviewed by Scripps reporter Joe St. George, he did not confirm he was kidding. In fact, he did the opposite and reiterated the same nonsense comments in all seriousness.