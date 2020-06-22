/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:45 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

Standard Ebooks is still creating high quality ebooks of public domain novels

I forgot about Standard Ebooks until this morning, and when I checked it out I discovered they have a bunch of new novels available, including Yevgeny Zamyatin's We, Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, PG Wodehouse's School Stories, and Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels, among others. Lots of good reading ahead!