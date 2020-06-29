/ Rob Beschizza / 5:54 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

I repainted a zombie gnome to see what it would look like and now I have a cowering gnome

Our zombie gnome was completely faded gray by the sun. I decided to repaint him "normally" to see what it would look like, and was enchanted by the cowering, fearful result. I placed him at a prominent place in the front yard that makes it impossible for passers-by not to chance across him.