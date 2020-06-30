Fox host Steve Doocy pushes the idea that Trump should wear a mask

Yesterday, Fox host Trace Gallagher questioned whether Trump would drop out of November's presidential race. And today, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy has pushed for Trump to wear a mask in at least two different segments.

“More states every day are mandating people, their citizens to wear masks and I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example,” he said to RNC Chair and truth spinner Ronna McDaniel. “He would be a good role model. I don’t see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public.”

Steve Doocy: “I think that if the president wore [a mask], it would just set a good example. He’d be a good role model. I don’t see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public" pic.twitter.com/ko8gbts865 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 30, 2020

And when speaking to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, he asks, "What about the President? He's made it clear he doesn't want to wear a mask, but his Federal government says everyone should wear a mask. Don't you think it would be a powerful symbol [if he] would put on a mask...? and then adds, ""It's symbolic, obviously it's patriotic because you're not only protecting yourself, you're protecting other people. ... It would be a powerful symbol."

Steve Doocy presses Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Trump's hesitancy to be seen wearing a mask: "It's symbolic, obviously it's patriotic because you're not only protecting yourself, you're protecting other people. ... It would be a powerful symbol." pic.twitter.com/737jsDMU4a — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 30, 2020

It's not that Doocy -- or any of the Fox puppets -- has suddenly grown a backbone. I think, rather, we can chalk it up to Sean Hannity, who seems to have more sway over Fox than Trump does. From Daily Beast: