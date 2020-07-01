24 hours later, "Finger on the App" game down to 81 people

Over a million people started playing a game called "Finger on the App" yesterday morning. Right now, 24 hours and 21 minutes since the start of the game, 92 82 people are still playing. To win, you have to be the last person with your finger touching your smartphone screen. The winner will get up to $25,000.

Taping a hotdog to the screen won't work. From the FAQ:

To play Finger On The App you put your finger on your phone and keep it there for as long as possible. Occasionally we will prompt you to slide your finger to a specific location. That’s it! Whoever stays on longest wins.

Some players are livestreaming:

This brings to mind the 1969 movie They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, the 1997 documentary Hands on a Hard Body, and the 2015 Reddit meta-game The Button.