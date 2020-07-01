/ Mark Frauenfelder / 1:39 pm Wed Jul 1, 2020

Public restroom offers a beautiful river vi

This Public Restroom By A River from r/interestingasfuck

I don't know where this riverside relief room resides, but I like the view. I'm guessing it's not in the US, since a) it hasn't been tagged and vandalized, and b) the door says WC.