11:00 am Thu Jul 2, 2020

Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter tweets just like her anti-Trump father

Kellyanne Conway's teen daughter, Claudia Conway, has recently taken to Twitter, and clearly she's a chip off her ol' dad's block. While her mother Kellyanne is sycophantic counselor to Donald Trump, her husband (and Claudia's father) George Conway is a Republican famous for his anti-Trump tweets -- and for his Lincoln Project Trump attack ads. Claudia is obviously an apple that rolled to the base of George's tree.