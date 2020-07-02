Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter tweets just like her anti-Trump father

guys tomorrow at 4 pm est it would be SUCH a shame if we all reported trump’s social media accounts. definitely DON’T do it and DON’t retweet this ❤️💅🏼

be careful guys! make sure you know how to read and use correct english (punctuation, grammar, etc.). if not, you might accidentally end up as president one day!

now i see why my dad @gtconway3d tweets about trump. this shit is so fun

if you’re a woman supporting trump, i feel bad for you. you must really hate yourself. lots of internalized misogyny... yikes

Kellyanne Conway's teen daughter, Claudia Conway, has recently taken to Twitter, and clearly she's a chip off her ol' dad's block. While her mother Kellyanne is sycophantic counselor to Donald Trump, her husband (and Claudia's father) George Conway is a Republican famous for his anti-Trump tweets -- and for his Lincoln Project Trump attack ads. Claudia is obviously an apple that rolled to the base of George's tree.

