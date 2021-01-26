Kellyanne Conway investigated by cops over nude photo of teen daughter Claudia on Twitter

Former Donald Trump spokesmonster Kellyanne Conway is the subject of a police investigation into a topless photo of Kellyanne Conway's 16-year-old daughter, Claudia — which Claudia says Kellyanne posted as a Twitter 'fleet.'

Claudia has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and posts about alleged abuse by her mom there.

Police visited the Conway family's estate in New Jersey on Tuesday, reports the New York Post.

Just before noon, four officers with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Alpine Police Department showed up with papers in hand at the Conways' brick-faced home in tony Alpine and spent about an hour inside before leaving. Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed that a probe was underway. "An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released," Belcolle said, noting that records regarding juveniles are not made public. On Monday, Claudia Conway took to her TikTok account to address a topless photo of herself that apparently was tweeted on her mother's Twitter Fleets — which automatically deletes posts after 24 hours.

More at the NY Post.