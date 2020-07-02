/ Carla Sinclair / 8:24 am Thu Jul 2, 2020

Miami-Dade cop aggressively hits black woman in the face after she calls him "white"

A Black woman at Miami International Airport told a Miami-Dade police officer, Antonio Rodriguez, that he was acting like he was white. So rather than deescalate, he took offense and slugged her. He continues to aggressively manhandle her, but the video becomes too much of a blur to see the details. He has been "relieved of duty," as of yesterday.

Via Miami Herald