Spend a relaxing hour watching this amazing art restoration

Though the artist is unknown it was clearly executed with great skill and for a copy the scale is rather impressive. The same cannot be said about its condition. Having suffered water damage there is a tremendous amount of paint loss and what paint remains is perilously attached to the canvas. Several massive holes, tears, and canvas losses have also threatened the structural integrity of the work. Suffice it to say this will be a magnum opus of conservation.

Julian Baumgartner has been sharing wonderful videos of his amazing art restorations, including one of his most ambitious projects ever , the restoration of a copy of Guido Reni's masterpiece L'Aurora. Spend an hour watching a master of his craft transform this work.

Watch "Zen for Film" (1965), a film about nothing, and everything Video artist Nam June Paik's "Zen for Film" (1964) is a projection of clear film leader. The image changes over time as dust and imperfections become visible. From the Bard Graduate Center gallery: Inherent in the work's material and conceptual aspects are notions of chance, trace, changeability, boredom, silence, and nothingness.

How a Black woman turned quilting into a surprisingly radical art form The New York Times has a fascinating new article about the life and work of Rosie Lee Tompkins, whose stunning quilting art is currently the subject of a retrospective exhibit (online, and in person) at the UC Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive.

Milton Glaser, legendary graphic designer, RIP Milton Glaser, the graphic designer who defined the visual style of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 91 of a stroke. You've seen his work everywhere, from the iconic "I ♥ NY" graphic for a 1977 tourism campaign to the incredible poster included in Bob Dylan's

