/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:43 am Thu Jul 2, 2020

Trash-talking chess player's ass handed to him by 16-year-old

A Joe Rogan lookalike thought he could win a chess game by intimidating his 16-year-old opponent through insults, and gaslighting, and patronizing disdain. Unfortunately for the mouthy gentleman, the kid, who said almost nothing during the game, whipped him. When he was checkmated, the loser said to the kid, "You know what, you're not nice," and stormed off.