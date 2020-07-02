Trash-talking chess player's ass handed to him by 16-year-old

A Joe Rogan lookalike thought he could win a chess game by intimidating his 16-year-old opponent through insults, and gaslighting, and patronizing disdain. Unfortunately for the mouthy gentleman, the kid, who said almost nothing during the game, whipped him. When he was checkmated, the loser said to the kid, "You know what, you're not nice," and stormed off.

Reddit finally kills The_Donald Pro-Trump sub The_Donald was never a pleasant place, but the bubbling sewer of racism and toxic behaviour has become too disgusting even for Reddit. Today the site banned the forum. As summarized at The Verge: In a blog post that cites the company's new rules, Huffman said users of the r/The_Donald subreddit had violated the

The rise and fall of Blockbuster, visualized Blockbuster opened its first store in 1986 and spread like wildfire across the country for the next 20 years. It peaked in 2004, then Netflix and streaming media came along and it was all over for the video rental chain.

COPS cancelled after 33 seasons COPS has glorified police since 1989, riding along as officers chase down, interview and arrest people. It crafted a reality-TV aesthetic of shaky cameras, counterfeit danger and harsh lighting, cruel in its presentation of suspects and fawning in its identification with officers. And now it's been cancelled, a conspicuous casualty of the American revolt against

