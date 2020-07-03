Beautiful film of plates and glasses smashing to a Bach soundtrack

"The film is an exploration on the nature of time, the relentless violence of entropy and creative energy and its relationship to music itself," write the filmmakers at Optical Arts, a London creative studio.

While it has the feel of digital trickery, this is the real deal, shot on high-speed video. Watch the making-of video below.

Toccata (via Kottke)