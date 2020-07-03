Government safety video reminds us that fireworks are no joke

This new safety video put out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the many ways fireworks can spoil your Fourth of July. But, as you're probably aware, it's good advice for any ol' night these days. In my Bay Area neighborhood, we've been hearing bottle rockets in the morning and M-80s at night. (Don't even get me started on how freaked out my kitty gets with all the loud bangs.)

Despite the heavy messages, the video is still a fun watch:

- Never allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals. - Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap. - Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly. - Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away. - Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. - Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone. - After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire. - Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

(Neatorama)

screengrab via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission