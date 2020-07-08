A Calvinesque and Hobbesian look at Antifa

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH the spunky little hero Donald and his imaginary publicist John must boldly battle the evil international organization Antifa.

The two upcoming Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now available for order, but will only be available by online pre-order.

Information and a video about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers here.

JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Get exclusive access to comics before they are published, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

