Brooks Brothers bankrupt

Brooks Brothers is the latest casualty of the Covid pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection in New York today. The upscale clothiers, one of the last to make garments in the U.S., has been in business for 200 years.

The closely held company, which is owned by Italian businessman Claudio Del Vecchio, filed for bankruptcy protection in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday. One of the few brands to make clothes domestically, it warned in June that it could close its three U.S. factories. It operates roughly 250 North America stores.

Looking forward to seeing large numbers of lawyers hovering outside Macys, queasily glaring at the mannequins as clothiers try to coax them inside with swatches of pinstripe and fine-wale corduroy.