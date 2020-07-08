Incredible restored video of Tokyo from 1913-1915

Denis Shiryaev took film footage of Tokyo from 1913 to 1915 and upscaled it, deflickered it, removed the noise, enhanced the faces, added ambient sound, and converted it to 60 frames per second. The result is pretty remarkable. Very few cars and horses - it's all rickshaws and handcarts.

One YouTuber commented: "The way they stare at the camera reminds me of the way people stare at the Google maps car in street view."

It's like a retro version of the Nippon Wandering TV YouTube channel I'm enamored with.

Also, I learned that Beedle from Zelda is based guys like this: