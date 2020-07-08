Modern English performs "I Melt With You" in Isolation

If ever there was a warhorse of an 80s New Wave anthem, it is Modern English's 1983 (and 1990) "I Melt with You."
Frontman Robbie Grey says of the new video version of the track:
We were all at our homes in the U.K. apart from Daniel (Jakubovic), who was in Los Angeles, and decided to film ‘I Melt With You’ to put a smile on people’s faces. We are aware of how much the song is loved and just thought a lockdown version would make people happy in these crazy times.
A few months ago, I posted the video for Donald Fagen’s 1982 now-classic track, “New Frontier.” At the time, I said that I couldn’t get this tune out of my head. It hasn’t left. Here is a group of quarantined musicians doing a wonderful cover of it. [H/t Steve Silberman] Image: YouTube
Joni Mitchell’s “River,” from her 1971 masterpiece, Blue, has long been one of my favorites of her compositions. The sad, dreamy imagery of a wintertime love lost and the desire to skate away on an endless frozen river forever has got to be one of the most potent evocations in popular music. In this isolated […]
