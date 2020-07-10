Jonathan Frakes telling you you're right for 41 seconds

Jonathan Frakes, the actor and director associated most strongly with his Star Trek role as bearded lothario William Riker but with many other feathers in his cap, here informs you that you are right for a solid 41 seconds.

