Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence

Late Friday evening, President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of his longtime political operative Roger Stone.

The president's friend was convicted of impeding a congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Senior administration official confirms to Politico that President Trump has commuted Roger Stone's sentence — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) July 10, 2020

BREAKING WH Press Sec: "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr." pic.twitter.com/UCTMG5spKd — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 10, 2020

The move comes just days before Roger Stone was supposed to go to prison.

House Intelligence Committed chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said of Trump's move tonight: “Commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed to protect Trump, is among the most offensive to the rule of law.”

Schiff: “Trump makes clear there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else. Trump, Barr, and those who enable them pose the gravest of threats to rule of law.”

Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign. With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

More at the New York Times:

In a lengthy statement released late on a Friday evening, the White House denounced the prosecution against Mr. Stone on what it called “process based charges” stemming from “the Russia Hoax” investigation. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” the statement said. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!” Punctuated by the same sort of inflammatory language and angry grievances characteristic of the president’s Twitter feed, the official statement assailed “overzealous prosecutors” working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, and the “witch hunts” aimed at the president and his associates. It attacked the “activist juror” who led the panel that convicted Mr. Stone and went on to complain about the show of force used by federal law enforcement agents when he was arrested. “These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice,” the statement said. “This is why the out-of-control Mueller prosecutors, desperate for splashy headlines to compensate for a failed investigation, set their sights on Mr. Stone.” The statement did not argue that Mr. Stone was innocent, only that he should not have been pursued. “The simple fact is that if the special counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison,” it said.

Read more:Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone in Case He Long Denounced

Currently outside Roger Stone’s Fort Lauderdale rat hole: a big party with Jessi Melton, repugnant rice baiting Republican conspiracy theorist running against @TedDeutch. There’s a big banner for her, flags and a big "FUCK CNN" banner hanging from his house. No masks on anyone. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 11, 2020

Joseph Arpaio, Scooter Libby, Dinesh D'Souza, Michael Milken, Bernard Kerik, Rod Blagojevich, and now, Roger Stone. — David Gura (@davidgura) July 11, 2020

#STONE A source familiar w/discussions said of the announcement that POTUS had “actively considered” commuting Stone’s sentence for sometime, not a “rush” decision READ: Secretary Regarding Executive Grant of Clemency for Roger Stone, Jr. | The White House https://t.co/Q7kGXkKmsM — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 11, 2020

Biden spox @Billr on Roger Stone: “President Trump has once again abused his power, releasing this commutation on a Friday night, hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world...” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 11, 2020

If this was a Tuesday during a normal time, I’d be staking out Republican senators to get their thoughts on the commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence. If past is prologue we won’t hear much from them. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 11, 2020

Roger Stone outside his home tonight. Guess his face mask message worked.https://t.co/oRGQkq8v6S pic.twitter.com/9SGaVfSrFi — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 11, 2020