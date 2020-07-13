Woman reads Trump campaign's unhinged tweets

This woman says that when she reserved tickets for Trump's rally she also signed up to receive text messages from the Trump re-election campaign. In this video, she does dramatic readings of the messages, and I laughed out loud.

