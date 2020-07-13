Woman reads Trump campaign's unhinged tweets

This woman says that when she reserved tickets for Trump's rally she also signed up to receive text messages from the Trump re-election campaign. In this video, she does dramatic readings of the messages, and I laughed out loud.
This woman says that when she reserved tickets for Trump's rally she also signed up to receive text messages from the Trump re-election campaign. In this video, she does dramatic readings of the messages, and I laughed out loud.
He seems eager for violence. Yes, now Trump is personally threatening protesters with violent harm. It’s very presidential.
• POTUS says federal government will resubmit papers on DACA • ‘FOX IS TERRIBLE!’ • He’s feeling weak and vulnerable, and he’s lashing out against Fox News. In a series of crazy-ass tweets on Friday morning, impeached and obviously unfit U.S. president Donald J. Trump says he will renew his effort to end legal protections […]
He hires only the best people, Trump told us.
If there’s any knock on most smartwatches, up to and including the industry-leading Apple Watch, it’s probably that the bands aren’t…well, they aren’t usually the greatest. While Apple is certainly making strides in the watchband game, most models are just as black, boring and nondescript as you’d expect from a tech company. And where many […]
For all their obvious similarities, language learning apps will often each take unique approaches to teaching a foreign tongue. Or, in the case of many services, a whole bunch of foreign tongues. While some providers give you access to training across overwhelming menus of more than 150 different languages, the people behind the Busuu Language […]
Example no. 3,225 why the real world isn’t like The Brady Bunch: your home office. Mike Brady was able to turn his den into a truly groovy cool home office for his architectural work. Mike had a wife, six kids and a live-in maid, yet still had a spare room he could devote to his […]