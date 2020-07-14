Donny and Marie Osmond sing "Reelin' In the Years"

What's not to love about this opening segment from the Donny & Marie Show, which first aired on January 20, 1978. Besides this a fantastic cover of Steely Dan's "Reelin' In the Years," the episode had an all-star guest lineup with Ruth Buzzi, Buddy Hackett, and Suzanne Somers.

