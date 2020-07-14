Enraged no-masker wants to fight two men who offer him a face mask

Welcome to Huntington Beach California, where sociopathic no-maskers are proud to declare their god-given right to spread aerosolized droplets of a deadly virus on the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

This PSA kindly tells covidiot snowflakes, "You should be wearing a fucking mask" In a deep, gentle voice this scolding video for covidiots starts with: “Hello. You should be wearing a fucking mask. Why aren’t you wearing a mask? Are you being a snowflake, complaining about your rights? Are you telling people you can’t breathe? Good luck breathing with the coronavirus.” And it goes on from there, with […] READ THE REST

"People are dying, and you are doing nothing!" Florida governor's press conference interrupted by truth teller I just interrupted a press conference in Miami-Dade to let governor @RonDeSantisFL and @MayorGimenez know they are an embarrassment to FL and that their incompetence and lack of planning has resulted in the current public health crisis. 4,381 people have died so far in FL pic.twitter.com/q6SozHfT8o — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) July 13, 2020 Ron DeSantis, […] READ THE REST

The White House is launching a smear campaign against Dr. Fauci for contradicting Trump Shortly after Trump was finally seen in public wearing a mask, the White House has begun provided a new document to media outlets listing all the times that Dr. Fauci has been wrong. From ABC News: The document, obtained by ABC News from sources who confirmed the effort to discredit Fauci, says in part that […] READ THE REST

The Bite Helper removes the itch of a mosquito bite in seconds While mosquitoes have certainly earned their title as the deadliest animal on earth, their impact on most of our lives is usually a lot less consequential. But even though they might not transmit a disease to you or seriously affect your life, being a blood donor for one of those insects is certainly an annoyance. […] READ THE REST

This smart gimbal packed with AI is like having your own robot cameraman The bar has been raised on home video production. So just in case you haven’t been on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or other video-heavy platforms lately, the days of the boring, white-walled, locked-down selfie video that looks like it could have been filmed by hostage-takers doesn’t really cut it anymore. Thankfully, your filming options have also […] READ THE REST