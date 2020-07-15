Auction: Edison's lightbulb drawings, Nikola Tesla's patents, and other scientific rarities

Tomorrow the final hammer goes down on an archive of original Nikola Tesla patents, lightbulb design drawings by Thomas Edison, a World War II Enigma Machine, Stephen Hawking’s personal Simpsons figure, and many other science-related curiosities in Christie's "Eureka!" auction .

Why do we need the blood of a threatened species for a COVID-19 vaccine? Every year, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs, a threatened species, are “milked” for up to 30% of their blood that’s used to test new medical drugs, including possible COVID-19 vaccines, for bacterial contamination. The animals are eventually released but, surprise, a large percentage of them die. Revive & Restore, the wildlife conservation organization most […] READ THE REST

Do you suffer from Exploding Head Syndrome? Exploding Head Syndrome (EHS) is an actual medical condition in which an individual sometimes experiences an explosive sound inside their head when drifting off to sleep or just waking up. The big boom may also be accompanied by a flash of light. Also called “episodic cranial sensory shock,” cases have been reported in the medical […] READ THE REST

Glass algae and other oddities of Antarctica's microworld For five years, Boing Boing contributor Ariel Waldman, an artist-turned-science hacker developed the skills necessary to become a “wildlife filmmaker at the microbial scale.” Finally, she spent more than a month in Antarctica documenting the strange, beautiful, and “invisible” creatures that live there. Her project, “Life Under Ice,” was meant to be the subject of […] READ THE REST

