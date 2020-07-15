/ David Pescovitz / 8:04 am Wed Jul 15, 2020

Auction: Edison's lightbulb drawings, Nikola Tesla's patents, and other scientific rarities

Tomorrow the final hammer goes down on an archive of original Nikola Tesla patents, lightbulb design drawings by Thomas Edison, a World War II Enigma Machine, Stephen Hawking’s personal Simpsons figure, and many other science-related curiosities in Christie's "Eureka!" auction.