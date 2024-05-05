Echidnas blow snot bubbles to stay cool in summer

Echidnas are bizarre little critters that blow snot bubbles from their nose to stay cool in the summer. In this short Echidna film, we learn how these snot bubbles keep Echidnas safe from the elements.

I love how perfect looking each bubble is, like it was blown from a wand. I never thought watching a creature blow snot bubbles would bring me so much joy.

How come I'm not able to do a cool trick when I blow my nose? Not fair.

