Covidiot Chuck Woolery tries to save face after his son gets virus

On July 12, ex-game show host Chuck Woolery, noted epidemiologist and member of Trump's loyalty cult, tweeted, "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."

Trump rewarded Dr. Woolery's insight with a retweet.

When Dr. Woolery's son tested positive for the virus, he tweeted, "To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones."

I don't think Trump will retweet that. :(