Covidiot Chuck Woolery tries to save face after his son gets virus

On July 12, ex-game show host Chuck Woolery, noted epidemiologist and member of Trump's loyalty cult, tweeted, "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."
Trump rewarded Dr. Woolery's insight with a retweet.
When Dr. Woolery's son tested positive for the virus, he tweeted, "To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones."
I don't think Trump will retweet that. :(
Star Inn, a pub in Cornwall, has installed electric fencing around its bar. Jonny McFadden, who runs the bar, says it’s a “normal electric fence that you would find in the field.” When asked if it’s turned on, he responded, “Come and find out. There’s a fear factor and it works. People keep away from […]
Conveying the scale and devastation of this year’s pandemic is not easy, but the folks at Global Stats created this impressive timelapse that shows how the United States became the epicenter of the disease.
This is quasi funny and sad all at once. Stay classy Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/0kTvXcK9b5 — Michael Silver (@BigEastSilver) July 14, 2020 Welcome to Huntington Beach California, where sociopathic no-maskers are proud to declare their god-given right to spread aerosolized droplets of a deadly virus on the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Image: Twitter
