Governor Brian Kemp bans Georgia cities and counties from mandating masks

Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia, has voided local government rules mandating that people wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of covid.
As summarized by Twitter:
Local governments in the state will not be able to order people to wear masks in public places, according to a new executive order issued by Kemp on Wednesday, which also extended many COVID-19 provisions. The Republican governor's previous COVID-19 orders have for months banned cities and counties from taking more restrictive steps than the state but the new rules explicitly specify for the first time that the state's local governments can’t enforce mask mandates.
He's willing to risk the lives of everyone in Georgia to show fealty to Trump. It's a death cult.
