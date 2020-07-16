Governor Brian Kemp bans Georgia cities and counties from mandating masks

Kemp kissed Trump's bloated flesh and let it slip away, running his fingers through his master's hair one last time. He looked up at the gathered crowd and tears welled in his bloodshot eyes.

He's willing to risk the lives of everyone in Georgia to show fealty to Trump. It's a death cult.

Local governments in the state will not be able to order people to wear masks in public places, according to a new executive order issued by Kemp on Wednesday, which also extended many COVID-19 provisions. The Republican governor's previous COVID-19 orders have for months banned cities and counties from taking more restrictive steps than the state but the new rules explicitly specify for the first time that the state's local governments can’t enforce mask mandates.

Today I issued Executive Order 07.15.20.01, which extends the gatherings ban of more than 50 people, renews business restrictions, protects the medically fragile, and strongly encourages Georgians to wear masks in public. https://t.co/CKFdrW4C3M

