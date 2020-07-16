This 12-year-old bottle terrarium is teeming with lush life

Around 2007, a child made a simple terrarium inside a glass bottle. Today, the bottle, unopened for more than a decade, is teeming with a lush ecosystem of algae, moss, fungi, and isopods. From Jartopia:

I found this terrarium very fascinating as it's almost as if there are two separate worlds within the same glass demijohn. The algae underground creates a unique habitat, which couldn't possibly exist in nature due to the fact the glass ensured that light could reach the soil underground. This allowed algaes, moss and fungi to flourish, alongside any of the smaller invertebrates that lived among them.

Adult isopods seem to inhabit the surface and rarely venture below ground. I believe this is due to the hardness of the clay and rock substrate. The babies do seem to venture underground though, likely using tunnels left behind by earthworms many years ago.