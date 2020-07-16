This 12-year-old bottle terrarium is teeming with lush life

Around 2007, a child made a simple terrarium inside a glass bottle. Today, the bottle, unopened for more than a decade, is teeming with a lush ecosystem of algae, moss, fungi, and isopods. From Jartopia:
I found this terrarium very fascinating as it's almost as if there are two separate worlds within the same glass demijohn. The algae underground creates a unique habitat, which couldn't possibly exist in nature due to the fact the glass ensured that light could reach the soil underground. This allowed algaes, moss and fungi to flourish, alongside any of the smaller invertebrates that lived among them.
Adult isopods seem to inhabit the surface and rarely venture below ground. I believe this is due to the hardness of the clay and rock substrate. The babies do seem to venture underground though, likely using tunnels left behind by earthworms many years ago.
The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter satellite took this incredible image of the Sun, the closest photo ever taken of our star. It reveals tiny solar flares dotting the surface. The image above was captured at a distance of 77 million kilometers. From Nature: “When the first images came in, my first thought was this […]
Tomorrow the final hammer goes down on an archive of original Nikola Tesla patents, lightbulb design drawings by Thomas Edison, a World War II Enigma Machine, Stephen Hawking’s personal Simpsons figure, and many other science-related curiosities in Christie’s “Eureka!” auction.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs, a threatened species, are “milked” for up to 30% of their blood that’s used to test new medical drugs, including possible COVID-19 vaccines, for bacterial contamination. The animals are eventually released but, surprise, a large percentage of them die. Revive & Restore, the wildlife conservation organization most […]
