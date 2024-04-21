Kagen Sound's incredibly intricate puzzle boxes

Kagen Sound is an award-winning woodworker and artist who makes remarkably detailed puzzle boxes out of wood.

The puzzle boxes must be solved in order for the lid to be opened. In the video, we learn about the fascinating process of how boxes are constructed and we get to watch Kagan solve them and explain how they work. These look like a lot of fun to play with, and they are also beautifully crafted. You can purchase one of Sound's puzzle boxes on his website, here.

