Watch "Karens Gone Wild!"

If my copy doesn't arrive soon, I'm going to talk to their manager. Yeah! Video tote me all day long!
If my copy doesn't arrive soon, I'm going to talk to their manager. Yeah! Video tote me all day long!
Chalk washes away with the next rain, and there’s plenty of both in Washington state. But that’s not stopping authorities in Selah, Wa., from threatening people who chalk “Black Lives Matter” on sidewalks with a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. As the 10 protesters covered parts of their artwork with their bodies, a […]
As part of NPR’s Throughline podcast episode on the history of racialized policing in America, they created a brief overview with Harvard historian Khalil Gibran Muhammad.
Twitch just un-banned Donald Trump. The impeached U.S. president’s official Twitch channel [Link] had been suspended for two weeks for violating the streaming video platform’s rules against hateful conduct.
If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […]
We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […]
If you want an easy, on-the-go listening option, you can always just make the simplest move, join the herd and pick up the latest AirPods Pro. It’s only $250, right? While AirPods are great, they aren’t perfect. Once you shop around a bit, you’ll find there are loads of quality earbuds out there that are […]