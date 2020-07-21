Watch "Karens Gone Wild!"

If my copy doesn't arrive soon, I'm going to talk to their manager. Yeah! Video tote me all day long!

Chalk "Black Lives Matter" on the sidewalk, go to jail for a year Chalk washes away with the next rain, and there’s plenty of both in Washington state. But that’s not stopping authorities in Selah, Wa., from threatening people who chalk “Black Lives Matter” on sidewalks with a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. As the 10 protesters covered parts of their artwork with their bodies, a […] READ THE REST

With this training, you’ll learn the ins & outs of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, & CompTIA If your company makes it out of this COVID 19-fueled nightmare one day, you may well have the cloud to thank for part of that. A survey found that almost 40 percent of companies have used cloud technology to scale infrastructure to better help them meet demand and control costs brought on by virus-driven changes. […] READ THE REST

Get a fully refurbished and certified Dell desktop computer at a huge savings We’re a latest and greatest kind of culture. We want the newest, shiniest, fastest piece of tech in existence — and many are willing to pay top dollar for the privilege of saying no one owns one better. The reality is that life at the tech pinnacle is incredibly fleeting. Within months, sometimes weeks, even […] READ THE REST