You must wear a face

Unmasked customer beats up McDonald's clerk who refused to serve him Viral footage shows a McDonald’s clerk being attacked and beaten by a customer in a Hong Kong suburb. According to reports, the man was refused service unless he put on a mask. Video of the assault was uploaded to Facebook and shows a man who entered a McDonald’s in Tuen Mun without wearing a mask, […] READ THE REST

Disney's phased reopening video made to sound dystopian Am I the only one who found the Disney Parks re-open announce video a little creepy? pic.twitter.com/o8VV4GRjW2 — vegan sofrito (@pobrecito) July 9, 2020 Reopening the Walt Disney World theme parks during a global pandemic is scary, which is why this gloomier sounding version of Disney’s announcement video by Twitter user @pobrecito just makes a […] READ THE REST

Brooks Brothers bankrupt Brooks Brothers is the latest casualty of the Covid pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection in New York today. The upscale clothiers, one of the last to make garments in the U.S., has been in business for 200 years. The closely held company, which is owned by Italian businessman Claudio Del Vecchio, filed for bankruptcy protection […] READ THE REST

