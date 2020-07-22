/ Rob Beschizza / 11:09 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Archie Comics warns people not to write "Archie is a simp" in the comments

Archie Comics doesn't want people to write "Archie is a simp" in the YouTube comments on its channel, promising to ban anyone that does. The angry command is begging to get Streisanded—but perhaps getting Streisanded is the whole point. Cunning work!