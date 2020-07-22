Randy Rainbow "interviews" Anthony Fauci and Trump, then breaks into song

In his latest musical, troubador Randy Rainbow begs Anthony Fauci to save us from Ivanka, Jared, and the other members of Trump's tribe of sociopathic swamp creatures.
The never-not-good Randy Rainbow is on a roll. Last week, he rolled out “Cover Your Freakin’ Face” and this week he’s followed it up with “Poor Deplorable Troll,” which parodies Ursula’s song from The Little Mermaid, “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”
Randy Rainbow is back at it with another fabulous show tune: “Cover Your Freakin’ Face.” Brilliant, as always.
Randy Rainbow is burning Don down in “The Bunker Boy,” his latest song parody! YT Commenter: Trump: holds up a bible in front of protestors Randy: He acts like he knows how to read. GO RAINBOW!!! screengrab via Randy Rainbow/YouTube
