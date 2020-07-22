Randy Rainbow "interviews" Anthony Fauci and Trump, then breaks into song

In his latest musical, troubador Randy Rainbow begs Anthony Fauci to save us from Ivanka, Jared, and the other members of Trump's tribe of sociopathic swamp creatures.

Randy Rainbow's "Bunker Boy" pokes fun at Trump hiding out Randy Rainbow is burning Don down in “The Bunker Boy,” his latest song parody! YT Commenter: Trump: holds up a bible in front of protestors Randy: He acts like he knows how to read. GO RAINBOW!!! screengrab via Randy Rainbow/YouTube READ THE REST

