Randy Rainbow sings: "Look At Me, I'm MTG!"

America's singing pundit, Randy Rainbow, offers another hilarious look at Georgia's congressional scourge, Marjorie Taylor Greene.
'Bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body,' Marjorie Taylor Greene has received a new dose of ridicule from Randy Rainbow. Few folks land every video, but Randy Rainbow does an amazing job of creating wonderfully scathing songs, and I can't remember a dud.
