In 1990, Barbara Walters had no patience for Trump's B.S.

“I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is,” Trump said to Barbara Walters in this 1990 interview. “As a member of the press, let me go over some things that you say aren’t true,” says Walters, who goes on to describe Trump's failure as a businessman.
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]
There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […]