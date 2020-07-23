In 1990, Barbara Walters had no patience for Trump's B.S.

“I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is,” Trump said to Barbara Walters in this 1990 interview. “As a member of the press, let me go over some things that you say aren’t true,” says Walters, who goes on to describe Trump's failure as a businessman.

Trump inherited $413 million from his father, and because he will not disclose his tax returns or financial records no one is sure what his actual net worth is today. Mother Jones reports that Trump has nearly a half-billion dollars in loans that will soon be due.