Richard Pryor explains how capitalism leads to racism, in a 1977 interview

White homes. [Network executives] worry about that a lot. […] [They're afraid I'm] going to stop some racism. They're probably afraid of that. Because then people don't hate each other, then people start talking because soon people people don't hate each other and people start talking to each other and then they start talking to each other they find out who's the problem, which is greedy people.
[…]
I just think it's part of capitalism to promote racism, right? In order to make things work. If you feel better because you're white and you can get a job, you use that. I would. […] And that separates people. So they keep people separated and that keeps them from thinking about the real problem. That's as simple as I see it.
[…]
It seems that the only time you get into positions of power is if you like the people that are in power. The people that get to become executives become like the people that were already executives. They may go in there with good intentions, but it eats them up. It's like a cesspool.
The U.S Senate yesterday voted to rename bases currently bearing the names of Confederate officers, as part of a sweeping defence spending bill. The renaming amendment was added by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and only a handful of senators opposed it, resulting in a veto-proof 86-141 “blowout”, as The Washington Post put it. The Senate […]
A white musician in the UK who performs as “DJ Joey Negro” has decided to drop the name, reports the BBC. In truth I’ve not felt comfortable with the name Joey Negro for a while, especially as I’ve got older. I’ve stopped using it a few times but establishing a new name as an artist […]
More than 12 workers at Whole Foods stores in 4 different U.S. states claim in a class-action lawsuit that the Amazon-owned retailer retaliated against them for wearing apparel associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
