San Diego Comic-Con@Home video panel thwarted by YouTube's copyright algorithms

While the world's on lockdown thanks to COVID-19, the organizers behind San Diego Comic-Con opted to hold an online convention, so at least the entertainment industry could continue to enjoy that annual mid-July PR boost. Things began to awry, however, during the Star Trek panel, which featured a table read by the cast of Star Trek: Discovery. As Deadline reports:
About 15 minutes into the sprawling offering from the ever expanding Trekverse everything seemed to shut down on Comic-Con’s YouTube site. As Sonequa Martin-Green and others from the cast of Star Trek: Discovery were delivering a table read of their Season 2 finale ‘Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2,’ the prerecorded stream suddenly said “video unavailable.”
The outage of sort lasted about 20 minutes before the dramatic and footage augmented panel picked up again at 10:35 PM PST.
According to a spokesperson from CBS All Access, the mysterious 20-minute gap only affected viewers who joined the panel after it started. They received an error message that read, "The video contains content from CBS CID, who has blocked it on copyright grounds." Oops.
Luckily, the blackout is absent from the archival video of the event on YouTube. But it's still an embarrassing display for overly-aggressive algorithmic content control.
‘Star Trek’ At Comic-Con@Home Panel Goes Dark For Short Spell Over CBS Copyright Glitch [Dominic Patten / Deadline]
Image: Chris Favero / Flickr (CC 2.0)
Copyright law being behind the times is why we can’t have nice things.
A man in Florida was filmed headbutting a guest in a restaurant and subsequently being restrained by another, larger guest. The clip did the rounds but, in a world beset by more ostentatious insanity and rancor, didn’t quite reach the viral heights it might once have achieved. But it’s gone viral now due to the […]
Woody Guthrie originally wrote “This Land Is Your Land” as a kind of screed against the exploitations of private property ownership. When he submitted the song for copyright, Guthrie allegedly wrote that it was, “Copyrighted in U.S., under Seal of Copyright # 154085, for a period of 28 years, and anybody caught singin it without […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]