Did you receive a random packet of seeds apparently from China? Don't plant them.

Several US state departments of agriculture report that people are receiving unsolicited packets of seeds in the mail, apparently from China. Don't plant them, the officials warn. From USA Today:

The agriculture departments in Washington, Louisiana, Kansas and Virginia have recently issued statements warning residents that the seeds may be invasive or otherwise harmful to local plants or livestock. People in Utah, Arizona and Ohio have also reported receiving the mysterious packages, local news outlets reported.

Some of the packages were labeled as jewelry and may have Chinese writing on them, according to agriculture officials[...]

Police in Whitehouse, Ohio, said the seeds appear to be connected to an online scam and are not "directly dangerous."

“A brushing scam is an exploit by a vendor used to bolster product ratings and increase visibility online by shipping an inexpensive product to an unwitting receiver and then submitting positive reviews on the receiver’s behalf under the guise of a verified owner," the department said in a statement.